|How would you like to have a job interview conducted in virtual reality by a computer?
Tracking the latest consumer technology | Latest Post: EV batteries market driven by global demand
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
With AI your next job interview could take place in virtual reality
This website follows the latest technology and gadgets while also delivering a dose of national and world news from across the U.S. and around the world. Earnest Hart is a technology enthusiast and all-around news tracker.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment