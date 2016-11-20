LifeFlicks | Tech
Sunday, November 20, 2016
UAG case offers ultimate impact resistant protection for iPhone 7
I have been testing an impressive case from Urban Armor Gear that offers the utmost protection from impact and shock, such as accidental drops and all an around rough and tumble lifestyle. This feather-light case from UAG's Monarch Series is built to military specifications and should handle any mishaps from urban warriors.
Coming out of the packaging, you'll notice how light the case is at around 1.4 ounces and how sturdy the design feels in your hands. There are no less than four textured rubber grips in strategic locations around the edge of the case to help guard against slipping from your hands. On the back side, you'll find more innovative design touches in the polycarbonate shear textured material, an embossed UAG logo and other alloy metal design elements to help you maintain a good grip, as well as maximum protection from impact. A rubber lip around front of the case will raise your smartphone slightly off the surface when placed face down. In the area of protection, UAG seems to have hit all the bases.
The case fits tightly around the phone and the cutouts are precise for the speaker, Lightning connector and mute switch. Upon close examination, you'll see no visible gaps for dust particles to get inside case, which is a problem I've had with other lesser-quality cases. The rocker switch for the volume and the on/off button are also covered with a textured rubber material and function just as well as the original controls without a case.
According to UAG, special attention was given to the cutout around the camera lens and flash to eliminate glare. The overall attention to detail in this case is remarkable and worth consideration.
If you're shopping for the ultimate protection for your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, or 6 to 6s Plus, around $60 would be a good investment for the UAG protective case with a 10-year warranty. They are available in Graphite and Platinum for the iPhone 7 series.
With the UAG Monarch Series cases, you'll get provides military-grade protection and a stylish appearance.
Thursday, August 25, 2016
Jackery Jewel Lightning Power Cable offers charging, spare battery
The Jackery Jewel 2-in-1 Lightning Power Cable with an integrated battery is being pitched as the first ever Apple certified product to have this capability for extending iPhones' and iPads' battery power.
The innovative cable from this Silicon Valley company can be charged from any USB outlet and also can be used to transfer files to computers or other devices.
If you have an Apple device low on power, the Jackery Jewel can muster up an additional 20 percent of extra power and is rated at keeping an iPhone 6S charged for up to three extra hours of standby time.
The cable is 39.4 inches in length, with the battery and circuit board inside a rugged plastic shell. A built-in LED gives battery information with red, green or blue levels, while also flashing in charging mode until completely charged.
The cost is a reasonable $19.99 from a company whose mission includes "empowering people on the go" and is available now on Amazon.
Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Knock twice for a quick look inside this LG InstaView refrigerator
The technology of kitchen appliances is certainly not going to take a back seat to smartphones and smartwatches. Smart-refrigerators are on the way.
LG Electronics is pushing kitchen technology forward with their InstaView feature on four new refrigerators coming soon to select retailers.
Using a sleek glass panel that illuminates with two knocks, you'll be able to take a peek inside without opening the door. If you see something enticing, the item can be accessed without opening the entire refrigerator. To prevent the loss of cold air, LG has incorporated a barrier between the interior compartment and the rest of the refrigerator.
Although the door-in-door feature has been around for a while, LG's InstaView technology adds another level of innovation. Shoppers can start knocking on LG's hi-tech refrigerator doors in September for around $4,500.
Monday, May 9, 2016
Toddy Cable to bring jazzy design, personalization to charging
But the Toddy Cable, a new charging cable coming down the pikes from Toddy Gear, Inc., is about to add some spice to charging your electronics.
The idea behind the Toddy Cable includes personalization options to make your cable unique and less likely to be borrowed and not returned. Getting personal with the design for a Toddy Cable is easy enough by simply choosing from a selection of popular patterns and colors created with a 3D modeling process. You can also add a name, favorite quote or logo. For even more creative possibilities, you can upload your own design.
The cables I’ve been testing has an eye-catching design with alternating shades of purple, blue, green and orange colors, intertwined with white slashes and has my name engraved on the flat USB connector. It’s quite jazzy and there are hundreds of designs to choose from, with names like Princess, Blossom and Steel Will. In an office environment, it stands out on my desk and everyone knows it’s my charging cable.
"It's time for cable to catch up to our personal style, said Todd Gabel, Founder, Toddy Gear. "Phone cases are available in fun patterns and are customizable, it's time that cables to join these ranks."
The Toddy Gear team, based in Chicago, Illinois, has all the bases covered with a cable for Android micro USB devices, Apple devices that use the Lightning connector and a combination Android cable with Apple MFI Adaptor. With the latter cable option, you’re set for charing Android smartphones as well as other Micro USB devices, such as my Windows HP tablet. For iPhones and iPads, just slip on the Apple Adaptor.
The Toddy Cable is about three feet in length and falls about an inch and a half short of the length of an Apple Lightning charging cable. But in my opinion, that’s not a deal breaker.
I expect the Toddy Cable to sail through the Kickstarter campaign started in early April and be in retail outlets soon. Look for it and apply your personal style.
Monday, February 22, 2016
Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Martian Notifier provides a good smartwatch experience
I had been thinking about purchasing a smartwatch for a while and had decided on the Apple Watch to match up with my up other Apple devices. The Pebble, Samsung, Sony and other brands didn’t appeal to me,so my shopping list was short.
Then I discovered the Martian Notifier and that’s what I’m wearing on my wrist. I’ve had this smartwatch for about a month and I’m liking the features more and more each day.
It was easy to get the Martian smartwatch paired with my iPhone using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. But the company does recommend a battery level of at least 50% before pairing for the first time. You’ll use a Micro USB Cable for connecting to the Martian and to a computer or a USB wall adapter.
According to Martian, a full charge can be reached in 2-3 hours from a power outlet and 3-4 hours when charging from a computer.
One tip is that the watch crown on the right side is shipped with it pulled out to “save the battery while shipping.” You’ll need to set the time and press it back in until you hear a click.
The pairing process was quick and painless; turn on Bluetooth on your phone, download the Martian Notifier app, open and insert a six-digit code generated by the Martian and you’re ready to roll. While in the Martian app, you’ll also select the notifications you want to receive and assign custom vibration patterns for alerts and phone calls. Once the two devices are paired, you should have functionality with a 30-foot range.
While you’re in the downloading mood, you might as well connect the Martian smartwatch to your computer via the USB cable and check for any firmware updates.
Then you’ll notice an OLED digital display tucked away in the lower left corner, about where the six and seven o’clock positions would be. Although the display is only about half an inch in width, it packs a lot of punch for displaying notifications from your smartphone.
The OLED display shows incoming calls, text messages, emails and other notifications that you might have selected in the Martian app. It also shows battery level and other information. Another unique feature is tapping the glass to recall a notification received in the past five minutes.
A small LED light resides just above the eight o’clock position and glows red while the watch is charging and solid green green when fully charged. The LED light also flashes blue for incoming notifications and green for incoming calls.
You’ll also notice two buttons on the left side for managing notifications received on the smartwatch. The top button launches voice commands on your phone or tablet and scrolls the notification history forward. The bottom button turns the smartwatch on and off, as well as scrolls through the the Notifier menu and scrolls notification history backward.
I’m loving the battery life of the Martian Notifier. The company claims seven days of battery life and I’m getting at least five before needing a charge. This means I can charge up on the weekend and go for a week before plugging in again. The Martian is unique it that the time piece is on a separate battery from the rechargeable battery used for digital functions and is rated to run for two approximately two years.
The Apple Watch I had in my cart for a while was going to cost around $400. The Martian Notifier retails for around $130 and if you shop around, it can be picked up for around $90. You’ll have a choice of different color combinations for the watch face and bands. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
I didn’t like the black silicone band that shipped with the Martian smartwatch. So purchased a black metal band, which dressed the smartwatch up quite a bit and made it easier to put on and take off. Any aftermarket band with a 22 millimeter width (where the band attaches to watch) should work just fine. After removing a couple of links, I had a perfect fit. Just be mindful removing the pins in the band links with the included removal tool is kind of fussy and you might need a better pin-removal tool or a trip to your favorite jeweler swap out the band.
Getting my text messages and alerts with Martian is certainly less of a hassle. I don’t have to dig my iPhone out of my pocket as much now. Just a quick glance at the Notifier is all it takes when a notification comes in.
My smartwatch cravings have been fulfilled for a while, or at least until the two-year battery runs out.
Monday, September 21, 2015
OtterBox cases offer ultimate protection for new iPhones
The OtterBox line of protective cases for the iPhones have become legendary and the latest choices for the new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on track to continue to provide maximum protection for your devices.
The Defender, Commuter, Symmetry and Strada series now available and an Alpha Glass screen protector option is coming soon.
According to OtterBox, their cases undergo 24 tests over more than 238 hours to protect against the scratches, dings and drops of daily life. Whether a toddler has your brand new iPhone 6 or you go four-wheeling, OtterBox says you need not worry - they’re built for you and your lifestyle.
The cases even face the “purse test” to fend off scratches from keys, wallets and whatever else an iPhone may come in contact with in a woman’s purse.
The OtterBox for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are available now at the company’s website and select retailers. Cases for the iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 are also in the works.
If you’re looking for the ultimate protection for your new iPhone, the OtterBox cases should be on your list.
