Sunday, October 2, 2022
Luxury supercars rolling out hybrids, charting full electrification
Ferrari is introducing its first all-electric vehicle in 2025 with a unique design, enhanced aerodynamics, and a patented sound to mimic the engine roar.
This Italian manufacturer with the Prancing Horse logo has been around since 1947 and is known around the world for its luxury sport cars that have been manufactured in Maranello, Italy from day one.
For guidance on their first fully electric vehicle, Ferrari choose Benedetto Vigna, an outsider from the semiconductor industry, as their new Chief Executive Officer. The Italian native has over 26 years of experience and knows the role of chips in the automotive sector and especially in electric vehicles.
The new Ferrari EV will not be totally self-driving and I can’t imagine why anyone would want an autonomous Ferrari that would take away the experience of shifting through the gears while enjoying the distinctive roar of the engine.
Although Ferrari is moving forward with their new electrification project, this is not their first rodeo with electric vehicles, as they have been involved with hybrid technology in past years. Their first hybrid was the LaFerrari in 2013, which combined an electric motor with a classic V12 internal combustion engine.
It was followed by the LaFerrari Aperta convertible in 2016, which was deemed as a special version of the 2013 LaFerrari by offering a removable roof. The LaFerrari hybrid was in the $1.5M range and the Aperta required a fat wallet at around $2M.
In later years, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid, introduced in 2019, was packing a 3.9-liter V8 and three electric motors. In a pinch, the SF90 could be driven for up to around 15 miles in electric mode. If you just had to have a convertible, the SF90 Spider was available for first-class open-air motoring.
Two years later, the Ferrari 296 GTB joined the hybrid’s stable with a high-performance version born to cruise at around 205 mph.
With the stage set during the past several years of using traditional ICE combined with hybrid technology, their fully-electric project might take some design cues from the upcoming 2023 Purosangue, which will be the company’s first SUV in 75 years of existence. This will be a four-door, four-seater with four-wheel drive and is likely to have four electric motors along with multiple battery packs.
Bugatti is holding off on their electrification plans for now, as nothing is planned for this decade. But I’m hearing of a new partnership where Bugatti's electrification plans are going to be under the watchful engineering of the Porsche and Rimac brands, who also have their own electric projects on the drawing boards. So maybe, just maybe, the next Bugatti hypercar will at least be a hybrid. The Bugatti/Rimac partnership might have something to announce any day now and a mention of the new Bugatti Bollide concept would signal a step toward electrification.
As these supercars and hypercars speed into the electrification revolution, I don't think horsepower and overall performance will be an issue. But the sound of a superbly tuned ICE will certainly be missed unless the engineers can also replicate the distinctive engine roar.
