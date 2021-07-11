Sunday, July 11, 2021
Electric buses debut in Qatar for future of public transportation
And here comes the electric buses all the way from Qatar. I believe we are starting to see the future of public transportation.
This first batch of the EV fleet is a part of Qatar’s public transportation plan for the year 2030 being initiated by this Western Asia State on the Arabian Peninsula.
The EVs will be suited for local transportation in all kinds of weather conditions, which is important for vehicles powered by electricity. With liquid-cooled engines along with a 350-kilowatt hour (kWh) lithium iron phosphate battery, the buses are expected to have an average range of around 127 miles, or 200 kilometers.
The manufacturing company, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd, is a specialist in the production of buses and is also working closely with the Qatar government for their “green transformation” efforts in the future.
I am sure this technology will be making a presence on this side on the pond very soon. So do not be too surprised if a snazzy and colorful electric bus pulls up alongside you at the stoplight.
