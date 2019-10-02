Wednesday, October 2, 2019
BMW launches smartphone Digital Key for latest luxury cars
BMW drivers can now turn their smartphone into their car key if they’re driving the latest X5 SUV or 8 Series Coupe.
These luxury BMW drivers will be able to unlock their car and start the engine with Digital Key using the “Near Field Communication” technology, also known as NFC. They’ll also be able to share their Digital Key access with up to five family members or friends, who'll use a four-digit code for access.
The process and verifications might seem a little intimidating at the beginning, as you’ll need several levels of authorization, the BMW Connected app, a Connected Drive account, and a compatible smart phone with NFC capability. At present, Android devices have been given the nod, such as the Samsung Galaxy family and the latest Note devices. Unfortunately, iPhone owners will not be able to play with the Bimmer’s Digital key system. But I’m sure Apple has something in the works. Read more...
