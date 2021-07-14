Windows 11 for business is coming soon with enhanced features

The platform hopes to make employees more productive with a deep Teams software integration for more productive meetings. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will help employees get more work done with less stress.
New PCs will be available later this year with Windows 11 installed. If purchasing a new PC right away, most devices currently on the shelves will be upgradeable. If upgrading from Windows 10, small business owners will need to check compatibility to see if their PCs will run Windows 11. The minimum system requirements are available on Microsoft's website.
Watch for more details on Windows 11 for business in the coming months.
