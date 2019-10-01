IoT is digital transformation, AI, innovation, many more things

This technology is known as the "Internet of Things" (IoT) and will be connecting your mobile devices, your home and even your favorite applications to the internet for data analytics and useful information.
It’s so important that leaders of this digital world will be meeting in Barcelona for the fifth IoT Solutions World Congress October 29 – 30. The international event of over 400 exhibitors, along with 200 sessions, is being pitched as the largest gathering of minds focused on innovations, digital transformations, and artificial intelligence. Read More...
