Bose headphones on deck for Black Friday shopping deals

The Black Friday shopping craze is almost here, and Bose is already out of the gate with some early headphones’ deals. With some help from Spending Lab, a firm who monitors the world of online retail and e-commerce, here are the top picks from the Bose line of devices.
Try Bose noise cancelling headphones for peace and quietFirst up for grabs is the Bose Quiet Comfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones designed for Apple devices, such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch 2nd generation or the later iPod classic and iPod Nano.
The headphones, with rotating earcups, also include an inline mic/remote to control music functions. For noisy environments, such as the roar of an airplane, Bose says all you’ll hear is a whisper. When listening to music, you’ll be surprised at the subtle details you may have not noticed before. You can pick up a pair at this link for under $200.
Active lifestyles call for the Bose SoundSport in your earsIf you’re looking for some snazzy in-ear headphones, these Bose SoundSport in Energy Green might satisfy your needs. Bose is pitching deep, clear sound quality using their TriPort technology for clear high and lows with a natural sound.
According to Bose, these have proprietary “Stay Hear” tips to help them stay in your ear comfortably all day long and they are sweat and weather resistant.
If you have an iOS device, these headphones’ controls will answer calls and adjust the volume directly from a control pod on the cable. For around $90, you could be sporting the Bose SoundSport for the holidays season.
Eliminate background noise with wireless Bose SoundlinkThe Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphone are worth a look for deep, immersive sound and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity up to around 30 feet from your sound source. These wireless headphones offer up to 15 hours of play time with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.
According to Bose, the ear cushion is made up with rayon and nylon and does not contain latex.
A user report says you can listen to two audio sources simultaneously, such as music on your computer while monitoring your phone for voice calls. If you get a call, the music can still play in the background if you desire.
With these features, a price for $230 or less, or a Black Friday deal, would be a winner.
Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals expecting record salesSpending Lab is saying that as Black Friday deals draws near, along with Cyber Monday, the sales are expected to break online and spending and web traffic records. As further proof of the popularity of these shopping extravaganzas, Adobe Analytics concludes American shoppers spent $19.62 billion online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2017, with an increase of $2.6 billion or 15% over the previous year’s sales.
So be on the lookout for more shopping deals in the coming weeks.
