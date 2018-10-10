Google Home Hub muscles up to Amazon's Echo Show

Google Home Hub loaded with features

Google Home Hub is affordable

Google Home Hub not alone in its debut

It looks like the Amazon Alexa has some company, with the Google Home Hub arriving on the scene to muscle up to the Echo Show.This is Google’s version of a touchscreen smart display device announced at their new products shindig on October 9, 2018, in the Big Apple, or New York for some of us. It’ll sport a seven-inch screen and Google Assistant for voice commands.Among the other features are access to your Google calendar, reminders, shopping list and more. For smart-home fans, it’ll also tap into your Nest security cameras, Nest Hello video doorbell, lights and even the television. The display will dim at night and brighten up while the coffee is brewing in the morning.For inquiring minds, you can ask questions and get visual answers on weather, recipes of course, and videos from YouTube. And what’s a fancy smart device without music from your favorite songs, artists and streaming services, such as Pandora and Spotify. Google is saying all of this will be free of charge, along with six months of YouTube Premium.We all have tons of photos and you can simply use your voice to show your favorites from Google Photos. For starters, just try “Hey Google, show my vacation photos.”For around $150, a seven-inch display, Bluetooth and Far-Field voice recognition would not break the bank. According to Google, the full-range speaker has crystal clear sound.Out of the four color that’ll be available, including sand, aqua and chalk, I’ll choose charcoal, but that’s just me. There might be some sand color fans around.It’s not hard to find on popular online retailer’s websites and is already available for preorder.For hardcore Google fans, they also announced a new Pixel 3 phone that was not a big surprise, due to previous leaks, and a Pixel Slate tablet.Alexa, order the Google Home Hub.