Laptop Lift 90 helps to get organized, maximize desk space

Laptop Lift 90 optimizes workspace
The Laptop Lift 90 is a combination riser and space-saver while also improving laptop function and the overall look of your workspace.
This laptop organizer, introduced by newPCgadgets, a company with a mission to design unique computer products and accessories for Apple and PC computers, has claims of offering the only laptop accessory in the market with these uniques features.
When using the Laptop 90 as a riser, it raises the laptop about one inch for increased ventilation, while holding it upright when used as a stand for storage and to maximize desk space.
Vibrant colors of Laptop Lift 90 improves look of deskAccording to their president Michael Schriner, "With our new Laptop Lift 90° we have created a new way to organize the desktop, improve laptop function and save space. We have also enhanced the look of the workspace by offering vibrant colors that really stand out."
Laptop Lift 90 designed for popular computers
The Laptop Lift 90° is designed for both home and office and is constructed of glossy acrylic, with non-slip neoprene pads. It is designed to hold popular laptops, such as the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Surface Book, Dell Latitude, Lenovo, HP Pavilion and other brands.
If you’re shopping for Christmas, the Laptop Lift 90 comes in pink, blue, white and black, and is available for around a special introductory price of around $20 on the company’s website.
