Monday, December 4, 2017
Get organized, maximize desk space with the Laptop Lift 90
This laptop organizer is a combination riser and space-saver, with claims of offering the only laptop accessory in the market with these uniques features.
When using the Laptop 90 as a riser, it raises the laptop about one inch for increased ventilation, while holding it upright when used as a stand for storage and to maximize desk space.
According to their president Michael Schriner, "With our new Laptop Lift 90° we have created a new way to organize the desktop, improve laptop function and save space. We have also enhanced the look of the workspace by offering vibrant colors that really stand out."
If you’re shopping for Christmas, the Laptop Lift 90 comes in pink, blue, white and black, and is available for around a special introductory price of around $20 on the company’s website.
