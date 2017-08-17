Tracking the latest technology | GoDaddy's SmartLine business phone number ready for calls
Thursday, August 17, 2017
UAG expands rugged cases line to Microsoft Surface laptop
For adventure seekers, Urban Armor Gear has introduced a new rugged case for the Microsoft Surface laptop that is built to military drop-test standards.
Widely known as the maker of various rugged cases for the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, UAG strives to offer protection for thrill-seekers out on the trails with their mobile gear.
"Laptops hold so much valuable information, and we are delighted to introduce a case that is designed to offer ultimate protection for Microsoft Surface devices," said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG.
Their latest case for the Surface laptop will cost around $80 for a dual-lock screen closure, tactile grips, and of course, a Surface Pen Holder. Your color choice is limited to Ice, which seems to be a popular choice for their cases for other devices.
I recently reviewed the case for the iPhone 7 and found it to be well constructed and lightweight. My iPhone was well protected and I would also consider a UAG case for the Surface laptop if one appears under the Christmas Tree.
Posted by LifeFlicks, LLC | Earnest Hart at 10:37 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment