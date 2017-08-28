Tracking the latest technology | GoDaddy's SmartLine business phone number ready for calls
Monday, August 28, 2017
Answer the door anywhere with the NuTone Knock video doorbell
The NuTone Knock, made by Broan, LLC, and NuTone, allows homeowners to see and speak to visitors in high resolution from anywhere on a smartphone or tablet. Using motion sensors, night vision and alarm functions, the device fosters peace of mind in knowing your home is safe and secure.
"Homeowners have been asking for a multi-function doorbell system that combines the best intercom technology with security," said Jessica Lindquist, Global Category Director, Home Comfort & Convenience, for NuTone.
Some of the other features include:
• Two-way audio and HD video from your door to any smart phone or tablet around the world, or from the safety of your own home
• Night vision camera allows you to see who is at your door in crystal clear high definition in any low light condition
• Quiet hours option silences the door chime during nap time, family time or movie night
• 180-degree high definition camera lens
The NuTone Knock will be available this fall for $249 at Amazon.com, Build.com or from a local retailer in your area.
The Ring Video Doorbell is another popular option and also offers video, two-way audio and motion sensors, which allows you to see and speak to visitors from anywhere on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. In addition to being able to be hardwired, the Ring also comes with a rechargeable battery pack. The Ring is available now for $199.
With these remote home monitoring device, you’ll always know when someone is at the door.
