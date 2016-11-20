Sunday, November 20, 2016
UAG case offers ultimate impact resistant protection for iPhone 7
I have been testing an impressive case from Urban Armor Gear that offers the utmost protection from impact and shock, such as accidental drops and all an around rough and tumble lifestyle. This feather-light case from UAG's Monarch Series is built to military specifications and should handle any mishaps from urban warriors.
Coming out of the packaging, you'll notice how light the case is at around 1.4 ounces and how sturdy the design feels in your hands. There are no less than four textured rubber grips in strategic locations around the edge of the case to help guard against slipping from your hands. On the back side, you'll find more innovative design touches in the polycarbonate shear textured material, an embossed UAG logo and other alloy metal design elements to help you maintain a good grip, as well as maximum protection from impact. A rubber lip around front of the case will raise your smartphone slightly off the surface when placed face down. In the area of protection, UAG seems to have hit all the bases.
The case fits tightly around the phone and the cutouts are precise for the speaker, Lightning connector and mute switch. Upon close examination, you'll see no visible gaps for dust particles to get inside case, which is a problem I've had with other lesser-quality cases. The rocker switch for the volume and the on/off button are also covered with a textured rubber material and function just as well as the original controls without a case.
According to UAG, special attention was given to the cutout around the camera lens and flash to eliminate glare. The overall attention to detail in this case is remarkable and worth consideration.
If you're shopping for the ultimate protection for your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, or 6 to 6s Plus, around $60 would be a good investment for the UAG protective case with a 10-year warranty. They are available in Graphite and Platinum for the iPhone 7 series.
With the UAG Monarch Series cases, you'll get provides military-grade protection and a stylish appearance.
