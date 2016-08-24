Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Knock twice for a quick look inside this LG InstaView refrigerator
The technology of kitchen appliances is certainly not going to take a back seat to smartphones and smartwatches. Smart-refrigerators are on the way.
LG Electronics is pushing kitchen technology forward with their InstaView feature on four new refrigerators coming soon to select retailers.
Using a sleek glass panel that illuminates with two knocks, you'll be able to take a peek inside without opening the door. If you see something enticing, the item can be accessed without opening the entire refrigerator. To prevent the loss of cold air, LG has incorporated a barrier between the interior compartment and the rest of the refrigerator.
Although the door-in-door feature has been around for a while, LG's InstaView technology adds another level of innovation. Shoppers can start knocking on LG's hi-tech refrigerator doors in September for around $4,500.
