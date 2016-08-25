Thursday, August 25, 2016
Jackery Jewel Lightning Power Cable offers charging, spare battery
The Jackery Jewel 2-in-1 Lightning Power Cable with an integrated battery is being pitched as the first ever Apple certified product to have this capability for extending iPhones' and iPads' battery power.
The innovative cable from this Silicon Valley company can be charged from any USB outlet and also can be used to transfer files to computers or other devices.
If you have an Apple device low on power, the Jackery Jewel can muster up an additional 20 percent of extra power and is rated at keeping an iPhone 6S charged for up to three extra hours of standby time.
The cable is 39.4 inches in length, with the battery and circuit board inside a rugged plastic shell. A built-in LED gives battery information with red, green or blue levels, while also flashing in charging mode until completely charged.
The cost is a reasonable $19.99 from a company whose mission includes "empowering people on the go" and is available now on Amazon.
Posted by LifeFlicks, LLC | Earnest Hart at 5:11 PM
Labels: Amazon, Apple, Apple Charging Cable, iPad, iPhone, Jackery Jewel, Lightning Connector, Silicon Valley
