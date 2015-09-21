Monday, September 21, 2015
OtterBox cases offer ultimate protection for new iPhones
The OtterBox line of protective cases for the iPhones have become legendary and the latest choices for the new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on track to continue to provide maximum protection for your devices.
The Defender, Commuter, Symmetry and Strada series now available and an Alpha Glass screen protector option is coming soon.
According to OtterBox, their cases undergo 24 tests over more than 238 hours to protect against the scratches, dings and drops of daily life. Whether a toddler has your brand new iPhone 6 or you go four-wheeling, OtterBox says you need not worry - they’re built for you and your lifestyle.
The cases even face the “purse test” to fend off scratches from keys, wallets and whatever else an iPhone may come in contact with in a woman’s purse.
The OtterBox for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are available now at the company’s website and select retailers. Cases for the iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 are also in the works.
If you’re looking for the ultimate protection for your new iPhone, the OtterBox cases should be on your list.
