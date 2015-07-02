Thursday, July 2, 2015
Goodwill app now updated, ready for your donations
Now users on iOS and Android mobile devices can stay up to date on donation centers, stores, and job training centers through stories and updates available in the app.
Launched two years ago, the Goodwill Locator app now has more than 5,000 stores and donation centers' locations and includes videos on how the lives of individuals have been changed through donations. A financial gift can also be made using the app.
The latest version of the Goodwill app is free via Google Play and coming soon in the Apple Store, pending approval. Or you can visit the Goodwill website for the latest update.
With the Goodwill app, you can use your mobile devices to make a difference in this world.
