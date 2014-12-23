Do you know patient portals exist for electronic health records?

Patient portals are becoming important tools for engagement and population health, but patients are largely unaware of the technology.
While patients are generally enthusiastic about viewing their EHR data and engaging with their providers online, a concerning number of patients are unaware of the possibilities of using a patient portal,finds a new survey from Xerox. Among the 64 percent of patients who are not portal users,35 percent did not know a portal was available to them, and 31 percent stated that their providers had never mentioned the technology to them. Despite the widespread lack of knowledge, 57 percent of non-users said they would be more engaged and more proactive in their own healthcare if they had access to their data online.
