Friday, November 14, 2014
Ready for this: Kapture will save the last 60 seconds of audio
That’s what Kapture has in mind with their wearable wristband technology that’ll save the last 60 seconds of anything you hear and deem worth saving.
A Cincinnati, Ohio, company has developed a wristband-like device that you simply tap when you hear something worth saving, which will send 60 seconds of the previous audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth. At the point, you can keep the audio file, or “klip,” for yourself or send along to someone else.
The question of privacy immediately comes to mind, as it is common knowledge that the other person should know on the front end they are being recorded. But the developers take on this issue is the Kapture device comes in several bright colors to be noticeable and an indicator light to signal that it’s on or off.
They also suggest “letting others around you know what’s going on.” Hopefully, the person being recorded will be thrilled they said something profound enough to be worth saving. I’m not sure that’ll be enough to satisfy everyone though.
As I see it, the Kapture wristband recorder can also be used for other tasks beside recording another person. It’ll be handy for practicing music, saving your own random ideas, business meetings notes and for us men, the infamous grocery list in your wife’s own voice. That alone would be priceless.
We’ll just have to wait and see how the Kapture device does in the marketplace after an anticipated debut during the month of December.
In the meantime, the Kapture device can be preordered for around $100 now, which is a savings of $50 for early birds who can hardly wait.
Posted by LifeFlicks, LLC | Earnest Hart at 8:31 AM
