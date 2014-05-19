Tobii Glasses 2 introduces wearable eye-tracking technology

That's where the Tobii Glasses 2 will come in with a "first of it's kind wearable eye tracker" for research and the development of consumer applications.
Manufactured by Tobii Technology, a Swedish company recognized as a global leader in eye tracking and gaze interaction, the Tobii Glasses 2 package offers a wireless video stream of exactly what a person is looking at, which can viewed on a Windows 8 tablet or Windows 7 or 8 computer.
The 1080p wide-angle scene camera and four eye cameras give the wearer complete freedom of view, along with what the company calls "true view" to participants, as well as a peripheral view for activities such as driving.
The company expects the eye-tracking platform to open up possibilities to sync data from other wearable devices and foster applications for research, sports, gaming, automotive, medical and other consumer technology areas. A software development kit will be available for the new platform.
At this point, the Tobiil Glasses 2 are targeted for the research and development community, with package options starting at around $14,000 for a Live View package to $29,000 for a Premium Analytics package. A 12-month subscription package is also available for $800 per month.
If you're itching to get your hands on a pair of Tobii Glasses 2, orders can be placed now, with shipments expected in October.
The wearable technology and the array of devices coming down the pikes is growing fast and is likely to be the next big thing in the consumer technology arena.
Visit us on Facebook | Follow on Twitter | LifeFlicks' National and World news
No comments:
Post a Comment