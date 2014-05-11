LeapFrog unveils the LeapBand activity tracker for children

The fitness band craze is heating up and even children will be able to join the bandwagon.
Leapfrog, known as a leader in educational entertainment for children, is rolling out the LeapBand, their first wearable activity tracker for young techies. This device will encourage playful activities with 50 different challenges to earn points to unlock additional games and earn virtual toys.
The LeapBand comes with eight virtual customizable pets that include a cat, dog, dragon and a monkey, that can have their own color and name. As the child becomes more active, LeapFrog's Learning Team is hoping they will develop habits for physical exercise and healthy lifestyle.
"We understand that helping a child reach their potential not only includes making sure they are versed on the ABCs and 123s but they are encouraged through play to establish healthy habits and get the exercise they need every day," said Dr. Jody Sherman LeVos, director of LeapFrog's Learning Team. "LeapBand is a great way to get kids up and active and help them develop a strong foundation for healthy lifestyles."
A free downloadable companion called the Petathlon will be available for the wireless LeapPad Ultra, as well as iOS or Android devices. The app will allow kids to as compete as their virtual pet in games such as archery, surfing and bobsledding.
Taking design cues and inspiration from adult wearables, the LeapBand includes a built-in accelerometer, a high-resolution color screen, a rechargeable battery and water-resistant design. The activity tracker is targeted for children 4 to 7 years old and will come in green, pink and blue.
It is expected be available in August and cost around $40.
