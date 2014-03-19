SmartSoles offer tracking technology for Alzheimer's patients

If you have a family member diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or autism, and who has a history of wandering, the Smartsoles technology might be the one thing to offer some peace of mind.
The Bluetooth SmartSoles is a footwear system that consists of an embedded Bluetooth chip. The SmartSoles look like regular insoles and are designed to fit nearly every size shoe, as they can be trimmed to fit. An email or text message is sent to a caregiver when a wearer leaves a pre-set area, such as a room or building. They can be used in a personal home or assisted living facilities.
In addition to a tracking portal for desktops, laptops and tablets, a free Smart Locator mobile app will available for Android and Apple devices. The cost is expected to be under $50, with a rechargeable battery that'll last up to five days on a single charge and is rated to last over a year before needing to be replaced.
The SmartSoles are manufactured by GTX Corp., a developer of wearable technology, and are expected to be available in the second quarter of this year.
According to the company, this technology could be the solution for tracking loved ones with cognitive memory disorders.
